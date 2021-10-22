Sales Account Representative with Estonian

Life is different at N3. We are driven by our passions and propelled by our quest to innovate, thrive and learn. We are the tastemakers of technology, transforming the way the world works and shaping the future of business. We work hard. We play hard. We make moves. Here, success is no accident. It’s ours to grow.

N3, Part of Accenture, is a sales and marketing solutions firm dedicated to working with software and technology solutions providers. Our client base includes a range from small start-up companies to market leaders such as Microsoft, Cisco, Google, and more as well as their partner networks. N3 has sustained rapid growth since its founding in 2004.

We are a performance-based organization that rewards creativity, hard work, and success. N3 is not your typical corporate environment. Our business casual atmosphere and fast-paced workday make N3 a unique place to work.

Graduate, Trainee, Junior, Experienced – all levels welcome

Do you…

Look for a company that can train you and supports you in establishing your successful growth within the most desired sales sector?

Want to work in Technology with some of the hottest household brand names on the planet?

Desire to develop a life-long career in the growing software, IT, and technology hardware market?

If so…

This is a fantastic opportunity to start or continue your journey in cutting-edge cloud technologies & professional services sales.

What will you do:

Successfully communicate with small-to-medium businesses daily via the phone and email to drive software renewals, maintenance, or support contracts.

Provide routine analytical and administrative support for customers and partners to guide them through their renewal opportunities and process.

Support general account sales strategies for named accounts and prospects for cross-selling and up-selling opportunities.

Promote value proposition of upgrades and renewals to maximize return on products and solutions.

Identify and qualify the key aspects of a potential lead, including need, budget, time frame and decision-maker to kick-off the sales process.

Communicate information about calls accurately and effectively to the management and clients.

What we expect from you:

Some sales or marketing experience is a huge plus but the right attitude and willingness to learn is the most important.

Tech-savvy mind, with the capacity to learn about individual systems and products quickly and accurately for marketing purposes.

Excellent oral, written and verbal communications skills are required.

The ability to learn quickly and retain knowledge.

Time management and the ability to work independently or under supervision.

Strong interpersonal skills and a high level of integrity.

High level of self-motivation and strong work ethic.

Estonian – level C1 required.

What can we offer: