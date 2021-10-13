Year 2021 is a year of intense growth for OTCF S.A. There are many interesting projects in front of us, for our 4F, Outhorn, Under Armour and SportStyleStory brands. Do you want to be a part of this? Find out which positions we have to offer, and join our team!

Are you well organized?

Do you enjoy to work with people?

Don’t you scared of challenges?

It seems like we’ve been looking for You, to be our:

Junior Customer Service Specialist with Estonian language

Workplace: Warszawa

REKR/2021/06/00027

Your major tasks will be:

Customer service in Estonian language by phone and email

Product consulting and order handling

Close cooperation with Logistics Department

We expect You to:

Know Estonian language on a very good level (C2 – native)

Know Polish or/and English on a communicative level (B2/C1)

Be good mannered and polite with clients

We offer:

APPLY here

or contact us directly:

e-mail: b.hryciow@otcf.pl

mobile: + 48 724 750 624

Zapoznałam/-em się z Polityką informacyjną w zakresie ochrony danych osobowych dla kandydatów do pracy / współpracy w OTCF S.A., która jest dostępna pod adresem: https://www.otcf.pl/file/sites/Polityka_informacyjna_dla_kandydatow_do_pracy_wspolpracy_.pdf