Helpline Consultant fo Estonian market

ICAS POLAND an international company, offering personnel support services that promote health, well-being, and the ability to solve problems constructively is now expanding operations team and looking for a HELPLINE CONSULTANT for ESTONIAN market.

HELPLINE CONSULTANT for ESTONIAN market

Place of work: Home-Office/ remote work



THE IDEAL CANDIDATE:

holds a master degree in psychology, education/pedagogics or sociology (students are also welcome!);

is a fluent Estonian speaker;

has at least intermediate level of English;

shows a high level of empathy;

has worked on the telephone support line before;

has a high level of personal culture and great communication skills;

has developed excellent organizational skills;

is willing to work in a shift system with availability on the phone 24 hours a day;

shows commitment and applies individual approach to every employee contacting the helpline;

has had some previous training in the prevention of domestic violence and crisis intervention (desirable).

DUTIES:

Providing support, counseling and psychological advice over the phone to employees who are in a difficult life situation;

Conducting a preliminary telephone diagnosis of the problem in order to apply a support plan;

Comprehensive employee information services;

Handling phone calls and e-mails;

Creating a positive image through professional and friendly telephone service for employees covered by the support program;

Coordination and delegation of accepted cases to team experts (psychologists, legal or financial officers);

Close cooperation with the company branch in Gdańsk (Poland), exchange of information and experience;

Providing exceptional care by calling customers, initiative and commitment to every case.

If you are the right candidate or you might know one, please send your detailed CV in English via email: work@icas.pl.

Please include the following statement in your application: “I hereby consent to processing by the advertiser of my personal data, included in my application documents, for the purposes to implement the recruitment process according to the act of 29 August 1997 on personal data protection (consolidated text: Journal of Laws of 2016, pos. 922). I also consent to processing of my personal data by the advertiser for the purposes of any future recruitment processes.”