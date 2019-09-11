Teleperformance Group is the World’s Biggest Provider for Customer Experience Management and Contact Center services with offices in all continents – present in 78 countries, 300,000+ employees, 265 different languages and dialects.

For our client – Verifone – an American multinational corporation that provides technology for electronic payment transactions and value-added services, we are looking for:

Customer Service Specialist with Estonian

Location: Warszawa

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Handling inbound, outbound emails and chats from the end users (business customers).

Handle queries about terminal payments, non – payments and/or configuration related and providing AML services.

Delivering a consistent level of outstanding service and adding value to the customers’ experience.

WE HAVE BENEFITS WAITING FOR YOU:

WE EXPECT:

Fluency in Estonian.

Very good English required for training and systems.

Ability to count fast in a careful and thorough manner.

Ability to solve problems in a short period of time.

