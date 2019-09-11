Teleperformance Group is the World’s Biggest Provider for Customer Experience Management and Contact Center services with offices in all continents – present in 78 countries, 300,000+ employees, 265 different languages and dialects.
For our client – Verifone – an American multinational corporation that provides technology for electronic payment transactions and value-added services, we are looking for:
Customer Service Specialist with Estonian
Location: Warszawa
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Handling inbound, outbound emails and chats from the end users (business customers).
- Handle queries about terminal payments, non – payments and/or configuration related and providing AML services.
- Delivering a consistent level of outstanding service and adding value to the customers’ experience.
WE HAVE BENEFITS WAITING FOR YOU:
WE EXPECT:
- Fluency in Estonian.
- Very good English required for training and systems.
- Ability to count fast in a careful and thorough manner.
- Ability to solve problems in a short period of time.
TELEPERFORMANCE POLAND IN NUMBERS: