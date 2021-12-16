Praca

Customer Service Coordinator for the Estonian Market

Portal Eesti.pl

What will you do?

  • Analyze consumer behaviour, track trends on the given market and provide feedback to the Marketing department,
  • Collaboration with advertising agencies and media houses in the Estonian market,
  • Collaboration with business partners in Estonia (banks, courier companies, etc.),
  • Design and development of procedures and processes based on applicable legal aspects in the Estonian market,
  • Translation of content for the website dedicated to the Estonian market (from Polish into Estonian) and other texts,
  • Handling of social media and opinion services,
  • Manage and coordinate the work of a subordinate team of employees (DOK),
  • Analyze the quality of consultants’ work and administer the employee’s work execution schedule,
  • Ongoing support and motivation of consultants,
  • Building strong brand ambassadors among team members,
  • Participate in recruitment processes,
  • Monitor and enforce execution of KPIs,
  • Clarify difficult and challenging client issues,
  • Perform other ongoing tasks.

What do we expect from you?

  • Fluency in Estonian (min. C1),
  • Very good knowledge of Polish (min. B2) and Russian (min. B2),
  • Team management skills (minimum one year experience as a leader/coordinator),
  • Good knowledge of spelling and grammar rules,
  • Ease in establishing contacts over the phone,
  • High personal culture,
  • Ability to work under pressure in a multi-tasking mode (multi-channel operation: phone, email, chat, skype),
  • Diligence in performing duties,
  • Ability to operate a computer,
  • Experience in a similar position will be an advantage.

What do we have you for?

  • Remote work and all necessary work tools,
  • Professional job training,
  • Work with a lot of interesting people,
  • Stable employment conditions,
  • Benefits package, including free access to the Multisport Program and private medical care,
  • Employee discounts for products available at eobuwie.pl, MODIVO and CCC,
  • Employee referral program,
  • Relaxed atmosphere – we speak to each other by first name.


