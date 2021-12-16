Customer Service Coordinator for the Estonian Market

What will you do?
- Analyze consumer behaviour, track trends on the given market and provide feedback to the Marketing department,
- Collaboration with advertising agencies and media houses in the Estonian market,
- Collaboration with business partners in Estonia (banks, courier companies, etc.),
- Design and development of procedures and processes based on applicable legal aspects in the Estonian market,
- Translation of content for the website dedicated to the Estonian market (from Polish into Estonian) and other texts,
- Handling of social media and opinion services,
- Manage and coordinate the work of a subordinate team of employees (DOK),
- Analyze the quality of consultants’ work and administer the employee’s work execution schedule,
- Ongoing support and motivation of consultants,
- Building strong brand ambassadors among team members,
- Participate in recruitment processes,
- Monitor and enforce execution of KPIs,
- Clarify difficult and challenging client issues,
- Perform other ongoing tasks.
What do we expect from you?
- Fluency in Estonian (min. C1),
- Very good knowledge of Polish (min. B2) and Russian (min. B2),
- Team management skills (minimum one year experience as a leader/coordinator),
- Good knowledge of spelling and grammar rules,
- Ease in establishing contacts over the phone,
- High personal culture,
- Ability to work under pressure in a multi-tasking mode (multi-channel operation: phone, email, chat, skype),
- Diligence in performing duties,
- Ability to operate a computer,
- Experience in a similar position will be an advantage.
What do we have you for?
- Remote work and all necessary work tools,
- Professional job training,
- Work with a lot of interesting people,
- Stable employment conditions,
- Benefits package, including free access to the Multisport Program and private medical care,
- Employee discounts for products available at eobuwie.pl, MODIVO and CCC,
- Employee referral program,
- Relaxed atmosphere – we speak to each other by first name.