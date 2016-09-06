Polish speaking Freight Forwarder (in Tallinn)

Work place: Tallinn

Requirements:

A Successeful and one of the fastest growing International logistics and freight forwarding companies in Europe which:

Employs >300 freight forwarding profesionals Europe wide.

Generates, yearly turnover of >350 MEUR.

Has >20 years of experience, in logistics and freightforwarding field.

Provides full range of logistic services, from European groupage, distribution and logistics services to global air and sea freight services.

Is expanding office in Estonia Tallinn, and looking for Polish expats living in Estonia, Tallinn.

If you have:

Good knoledge of English or Russian language both spoen and written;

Perfect communication, organizational and negotiation capabilities;

• A desire to work an active job and grow as a professional in the freight forwarding field;

• A sense of responsibility and duty as well as some IT capabilities.

Sense of humor and like to work hard and play hard!

Join us, and together we will make a diference!

We offer:

Self-fulfillment in the successful, youthful company;

Room to grow

Using existing organizational skills while maintaining a smooth operation of freight transport.

Receiving a stable salary as well as bonuses depending on the results.

Fun and extra curiculum.

Job description:

Freight forwarder POLAND

* Communication with the customers;

* Working with suppliers and customers, planning routes and scheduling delivery times;

* Making sure the operation meets its targets;

* Transport management, communication with hauliers;

* New clients seeking, as well as support of existing clients.

Salary: under negotiation

Contact: info.ee@delamode-group.com.